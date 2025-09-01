Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for a British record fee.

According to multiple outlets, the deal is valued at around £130m ($176m). Isak is expected to undergo a medical on Monday before finalising a six-year contract with the Merseyside club.

Isak, 25, netted 23 Premier League goals last season — second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — as he fired Newcastle into the Champions League.

However, his future has been clouded by a long and sometimes tense transfer saga, with the striker training separately from the squad after expressing his desire to join Liverpool.

Newcastle’s recent signing of German international forward Nick Woltemade for a club-record fee of up to £69m was widely interpreted as clearing the path for Isak’s exit.