Liverpool To Rival Real Madrid For Mbappe After Entering Talk With PSG

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is eager to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer. The 24-year-old forward has been transfer listed after declining to sign a new contract.

Mbappe’s contract is set to expire next year, and PSG wants to avoid losing him without compensation. Therefore, they have made the decision to sell him.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe, although they already have competition from Liverpool.

New Telegraph gathered that the Premier League giants have entered talks with PSG over a possible deal for the French international.

Interestingly, Liverpool are only offering a loan deal for Mbappe, which would see him head to Merseyside for the 2023-24 season. This would allow PSG to generate some funds, while also opening the door for Mbappe to join Real Madrid next summer.