Liverpool To Compete With Man City, Chelsea For Wirtz

Liverpool have also joined the race of renowned club to sign highly-rated midfielder, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old is drawing interest from across Europe with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea also reportedly interested in the German international.

Wirtz has already picked up seven goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season to help propel Leverkusen to the top of the table ahead of Bayern Munich, who are also thought to be keen on the youngster.

According to media reports, Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the 12-time cap international and believes he would be able to fill the gap left by Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian were to leave next summer.

The Reds already have a formidable attack and adding an emerging star like Wirtz would be a huge step towards their goal of snatching City’s Premier League crown.

Leverkusen look set to push Bayern in a title race under Xabi Alonso this term making the attacker’s chances of leaving in January very slim.

The skilful prospect is best suited in an attacking midfield role but has played as a second striker under Alonso and could try his luck in a wider position should Klopp get his man in the near future.

Wirtz has a contract until 2027 and will surely command a heavy price should any of the football powerhouses come knocking.