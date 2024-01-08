Liverpool To Agree £60m For Signing Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay £60 million to sign Michael Olise in the summer after reports that his £35 million release clause will no longer be vaild in the summer transfer window.

After Liverpool sent scouts to watch Olise, it was revealed that Liverpool are rivalling Manchester City and Chelsea to sign the Crystal Palace forward.

He’s being considered as a replacement for Mohamed Salah amid speculation that the Egyptian’s move to the Saudi Pro League is already a “done deal.”

Liverpool are reportedly ready to agree a £60 million fee to sign Michael Olise

there are also reports that Arsenal are joining the race as well.

Liverpool are also interested in signing Mbappe although the source states that there is no telling whether or not they can afford his wages.

Interestingly, it’s noted that the Reds are interested in signing Olise this month and are prepared to pay between £52 million and £60 million (€60M-€70M).

Previous reports stated that all the big Premier League sides are scouting Olise ahead of a likely summer bidding war but Liverpool are reportedly keen to “get ahead” of the queue and sign him this month. If true, it would point toward Liverpool doubts over extending Mohamed Salah’s contract.