Liverpool Thumps West Ham 5-2 To Fuel Top Four Charge

On Saturday night, Hugo Ekitike scored and provided two assists as Liverpool bolstered their top-four hopes with an entertaining 5-2 victory over West Ham.

Liverpool scored three first-half goals, all from corners, with the first of those coming via Ekitike’s fifth-minute drive off the second phase of a Dominik Szoboszlai delivery.

Virgil van Dijk met another Szoboszlai corner with a towering header in the 24th minute, before Alexis Mac Allister scored the pick of Liverpool’s goals two minutes before half-time, adjusting brilliantly to net with the outside of his boot after Ekitike helped Mohamed Salah’s corner into his path.

The away performance from West Ham was not enough to deny Arne Slot’s men at Anfield, as they moved level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Despite the scoreline, West Ham had threatened throughout the first period, and they pulled a goal back four minutes into the second half as Tomas Soucek met El Hadji Malick Diouf’s cross on the slide.

Liverpool then appeared to be on the ropes, only for Cody Gakpo’s shot to deflect in off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 70th minute after the Dutchman took in Ekitike’s pass.

Valentin Castellanos was unmarked as he headed Jarrod Bowen’s corner in for 4-2, but after Crysencio Summerville went close to teeing up a nervy finish, Axel Disasi turned Jeremie Frimpong’s centre into his own net to cap the scoring in the 82nd minute.