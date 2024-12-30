Liverpool Thrash West Ham; Guardiola Seals Milestone Win

Share

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points as they thrashed an abject West Ham United at the London Stadium.

It was another capital goal-fest for Arne Slot’s irresistible side after the 6-3 win at Tottenham seven days previously, the outcome never in doubt as a first-half masterclass left a desperately passive Hammers well beaten.

Liverpool had already missed several chances before Luis Diaz gave them the lead with a powerful finish on the halfhour mark.

Cody Gakpo was then the beneficiary of Mohamed Salah’s brilliant footwork to add a second after 40 minutes, before the Egyptian inevitably got in on the act himself with a low drive on the stroke of halftime for his 20th goal of a superb season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side could not even manage damage limitation as Trent Alexander-Arnold added the fourth after 54 minutes when his long-range effort took a deflection off Max Kilman’s head past Alphonse Areola.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola celebrated 500 games in charge of Manchester City with a nervy win over Leicester. Savinho and Erling Haaland gave the floundering defending champions just a second win in their last 10 Premier League games.

It was still not enough to lift them back into the top four, instead leaving them fifth and 11 points behind leaders Liverpool before the Reds’ trip to West Ham later on Sunday.

Guardiola had promised not to give up amid the worst run of his managerial career but the visitors lived dangerously at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy twice going close and Facundo Buonanotte hitting the post for the Foxes.

Confidence clearly needs to be rebuilt at City but it was good enough to beat a Leicester side who are fading after a promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

