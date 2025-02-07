Liverpool Thrash Spurs To Reach League Cup Final

Share

On Thursday, Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the League Cup final with a 4-0 win over Tottenham, ramping up the pressure on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk were on target for the Reds, who will face Newcastle at Wembley on March 16 for the first silverware of the English season.

Liverpool, however remain on course for a quadruple in a dream debut season for Arne Slot.

They enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, have cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League and visit Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FACup fourth round on Sunday.

READ ALSO

Despite having more glamorous titles to win, Slot showed his desire to make the League Cup his first trophy as Liverpool boss by naming his strongest available team bar the usual rotation in goal for cup competitions as Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker.

Liverpool had scored four in each of the previous two meetings between the sides at Anfield and repeated that feat to make light of their 1-0 first leg defeat in north London last month.

Share

Please follow and like us: