Liverpool Thrash Spurs In Thriller, Man United Bashed At Home As Chelsea Draw

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a dominant but chaotic 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur yesterday thanks to doubles from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Diaz met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s beautiful cross with a diving header to open the scoring before Alexis Mac Allister nodded home from close range to double Liverpool’s lead, but James Maddison pulled one back four minutes before half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in added time and Salah netted twice in seven second-half minutes before Dejan Kulusevski’s volley was followed by Dominic Solanke’s 83rd-minute goal to set up a frantic finish until Diaz made it 6-3 two minutes later.

Liverpool are top with 39 points from 16 games, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. Spurs remain 11th, with 23 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were booed off as they suffered a threegoal home defeat by high-flying Bournemouth for the second year in a row as Ruben Amorim’s men lost for the third time in four Premier League games.

United will celebrate Christmas in 13th position after another belowpar display that leaves them with just seven points from Amorim’s six games in charge.

In contrast, Bournemouth are fifth, which could be enough to qualify for a place in next season’s Champions League given the results of English clubs in European competition so far this season.

Similarly, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pointed to a lack of “clinical” finishing from his title-challenging side after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Everton.

