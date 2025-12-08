Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly pinpointed their preferred replacement for Mohamed Salah. The club is said to be planning for the future as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Bradley Barcola.

The France international is viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at the club has recently been cast into doubt.

The Reds are said to be monitoring the situation closely as they plan for the attacking line’s future.

The Salah Problem

Salah’s shocking public outburst after being left out of Liverpool’s starting XI for the trip to Elland Road last night has triggered speculation around his future at Anfield.

New Telegraph reports that he told a Norwegian outlet that he felt “thrown under the bus” and hinted he might not be at Liverpool after the upcoming Brighton game, adding that he has “no relationship” with manager Arne Slot. Mohamed Salah signed a short-term contract extension in April, keeping him at Liverpool until 2027. However, his form this season has dipped, with just 5 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. This slump, combined with Klopp’s decision to bench him for three consecutive league games, has sparked speculation that he may be past his peak. Liverpool’s Barcola Interest According to The New Telegraph, that uncertainty is one reason Liverpool has been linked with PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a long-term Salah alternative. READ ALSO: Arsenal Legend Challenges Arteta’s Tactics After Defeat To Aston Villa

Arsenal Target January Move For Top Serie A Youngster

Salah Destroying His Liverpool Legacy – Rooney Barcola joined PSG for €45m in the summer of 2023 and has helped the club to major honours, including last season’s treble. Bradley Barcola is under contract with PSG until 2028 but has reportedly delayed signing a new extension, despite the club’s efforts to keep him until 2030. The Parisians are said to be offering a substantial pay rise, yet Barcola remains uncertain about his future due to regular rotation in PSG’s attacking lineup.