Liverpool Target Lookman In Summer Move

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as new manager Arne Slot looks to reshape the squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Reds are considering a player-plus-cash deal involving Italy’s Federico Chiesa to convince Atalanta to part with Lookman, who has scored 19 goals and provided 7 assists across all competitions this season.

Lookman’s consistency and attacking flair have caught the eye of top European clubs, but Liverpool appear ready to make a firm move for the 26-year-old, having shown interest last summer.

Slot, who is closing in on a Premier League title in his debut season, sees Lookman as a key addition to his plans at Anfield. Though no official bid has been made yet, talks are expected to advance soon.

A return to the Premier League would give Lookman another shot in England after previous spells with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City.

