Liverpool are reportedly considering Super Eagles striker, Ademola Look – man, as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Salah, in exceptional form this season with 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 appearances, has expressed uncertainty about his contract situation, stating, “I’m more out than in,” and noting that no extension has been offered.

In response, Liverpool have identified Lookman, currently excelling at Atalanta, as a leading candidate to fill Salah’s role.

This season, Lookman has recorded seven goals and four assists in 11 Serie A matches, along with two goals and one assist in four Champions League appearances.

Lookman’s impressive performances have attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. His previous experience in English football, notably with Everton, adds to his appeal as a viable option for Liverpool’s attacking lineup.

As the January transfer window approaches, Liver – pool’s pursuit of Lookman could intensify, especially if Salah’s contract situation remains unresolved. The club may need to act swiftly to secure Lookman’s services amid growing competition for the Nigerian international.

