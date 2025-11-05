It was a night charged with emotion and noise at Anfield, but not all of it was in support of a familiar face. Former Liverpool hero Trent Alexander-Arnold was met with a chorus of boos from his old supporters.

Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield turned into a sad reunion as the Englishman was booed by fans before watching his Real Madrid side lose 1-0 to Liverpool.

A headed goal in the second half by Alexis Mac Allister was the difference between the two sides as Liverpool overcame their recent slump to climb into the all-important top eight of the Champions League with nine points from four games.

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: How It Happened

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Merseyside saw him start on the bench before coming on late, but the story of the night belonged to Liverpool’s dominance and Thibaut Courtois’ heroics.

Liverpool began brightly, with Alexis Mac Allister firing over early and Dominik Szoboszlai forcing a stunning save from Courtois.

A moment of controversy arrived when Aurélien Tchouaméni’s apparent handball was overturned by VAR, leaving Liverpool supporters stunned.

The first half ended with chances for Jude Bellingham and Mac Allister as the intensity continued to build.

The second half opened with a barrage from Liverpool, but Courtois kept Real Madrid alive with world-class saves to deny Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Ekitike.

The breakthrough finally came when Mac Allister powered in a header from a Szoboszlai free-kick, his third Champions League goal and second against Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold was introduced in the 81st minute to a mixed reception, but Liverpool continued to press, with Courtois again denying Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool held firm to claim a huge victory, marking their first back-to-back wins since September.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, struggled once more against English opposition, winning only two of their last ten meetings.