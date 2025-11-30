Liverpool returned to winning ways with a composed 2–0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, ending a difficult run of league form and reigniting momentum in their campaign.

After a tight and cagey first half, the visitors took control after the break. Alexander Isak, making his first Premier League start for the Reds, opened the scoring in the 60th minute by finishing off a low Cody Gakpo cross from close range.

Isak’s scored his first goal in the league for Liverpool and lifted the visitors’ confidence as they began to dominate possession.

READ ALSO:

West Ham’s hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a severe blow in the 84th minute when Lucas Paquetá received two quick yellow cards for dissent and was sent off. Reduced to 10 men, the Hammers struggled to contain Liverpool’s late pressure.

In stoppage time, Gakpo capped off a strong individual performance by firing in Liverpool’s second, securing all three points and delivering a much-needed morale boost for Arne Slot’s side.

For West Ham, the result was a disappointing setback in front of their home fans. Despite a solid first-half display, they failed to make the most of their opportunities and paid the price for a lapse in discipline.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will take encouragement from a disciplined performance, sharper attacking movements, and standout displays from Isak and Gakpo as they look ahead to a crucial stretch of fixtures.