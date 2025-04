Share

Liverpool are preparing to enter negotiations with Bournemouth over the signing of highly-rated Hungarian left-back, Milos Kerkez, in a deal expected to cost the Reds around £50 million.

According to reports from TBR Football, discussions are set to begin soon, with all parties involved anticipating an agreement to be reached.

Kerkez, 20, has been on Liverpool’s radar for months, impressing with his performances for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

