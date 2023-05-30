Liverpool FC is on the beast in their search for midfield reinforcements this summer.

After more or less accepting defeat in the race for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have turned their attention to another exciting young talent, Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

Inside sources claims that the Reds will actively pursue the Dutchman after their advancements in the race to get Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister on board as well.

Gravenberch suits the profile of midfielder that the Reds are looking for and his technical ability, vision, and physical presence make him an attractive prospect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While negotiations still seem to be in the early stages for Gravenberch, Liverpool is determined to secure the services of the highly-rated midfielder.

They see him as a long-term investment and someone who can contribute to the team’s success in the coming seasons.

In addition to Gravenberch, Liverpool has also made huge progress in their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The pursuit of both Gravenberch and Mac Allister highlights Liverpool’s determination to strengthen their midfield options.

The club recognizes the need for depth and quality in the middle of the park to compete at the highest level.

Fans would eagerly await further updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

If successful, the acquisitions would bolster the team’s midfield options and provide Klopp with more tactical flexibility for next season and beyond.