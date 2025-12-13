Liverpool Seek Stability In Brighton Visit To Anfield

Liverpool return to Premier League action desperate for answers as their faltering title defence continues to unravel. Arne Slot’s side host high-flying Brighton at Anfield, with both teams seeking to correct worrying trends that have developed over recent weeks.

A gritty 1–0 win away at Inter Milan in mid- week offered Liverpool a temporary reprieve, but did little to mask the turbulence surrounding the club.

The biggest shock came before kickoff, when Mohamed Salah was omitted entirely following his explosive interview last week. That controversy followed a chaotic 3–3 draw against Leeds and leaves the reigning champions on just 23 points—statistically the worst start by a defending title-holder at this stage since Leicester City’s troubled 2016/17 campaign.

Defensively, the picture is even more troubling. Having already conceded 24 league goals, Liverpool are edging dangerously close to surpassing 50 Premier League goals con- ceded in a calendar year for the third time in club history.

Anfield, once a fortress, has been anything but: the Reds are winless in three competitive home matches (D1, L2), raising concerns about confidence and stability. Brighton, meanwhile, travel north sitting eighth in the table and only three points off the Champions League places.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side, however, have hit a stutter of their own, dropping points in both of their recent home fixtures. They blew a two-goal lead in a 3–2 defeat to Aston Villa and needed a late strike to salvage a draw against relegation-threatened West Ham.

For all their home frustrations, the Seagulls have been far more assured on the road. They have lost just once in their last five away league outings (W2, D2), keeping back-to- back clean sheets.

Achieving three consecutive away shutouts would match a feat they last accomplished in 2020. Brighton will be chasing a slice of history on Saturday: back-to-back league victories over Liverpool for the first time.

Their 3–2 win in May showed their ability to trouble the Reds, but Anfield has traditionally been a challenging venue—Liverpool have lost only one of the last 11 meetings between the sides at home (W7, D3). Former Brighton favourite Alexis Mac Allister could be pivotal for Liverpool.

Seven of his last ten goals for the Reds have come at Anfield, and his influence in midfield has grown in re- cent weeks. Attempting to halt his progress will be Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who not only anchors the back line but also poses a late-game threat—three goals this season, two scored after the 80th minute.