Liverpool Seek League Response Against Resurgent Brighton

Liverpool FC will aim to translate their midweek European success into domestic form when they travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff at the AMEX Stadium.

The Reds head into the encounter on the back of a frustrating run in the league, having dropped points in consecutive matches.

Their most recent outing saw them held to a 1-1 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur, with a late equaliser denying them maximum points. Despite that setback, Arne Slot’s side climbed to fifth position, keeping them firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

However, Liverpool responded emphatically in Europe, producing a dominant display to overturn a first-leg deficit Bundesliga: Bayern, Leverkusen, Dortmund seek crucial wins and thrash Galatasaray SK 4-0, sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

That result is expected to boost confidence ahead of a tricky trip to the south coast. Brighton, meanwhile, come into the clash in buoyant mood after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sunderland AFC last weekend. The Seagulls have now won three of their last four league matches, climbing into mid-table and closing the gap on the top half.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler has overseen an upturn in form, with his side showing improved organisation and resilience following a narrow defeat to league leaders Arsenal FC.

Recent meetings between the two sides favour Liverpool, who have enjoyed the upper hand, winning five of their last six encounters. However, their record at the AMEX is less convincing, with the Reds struggling for consistency on this ground in recent seasons.

One player likely to be central to Liverpool’s attacking threat is Dominik Szoboszlai. The midfielder has been in fine form, scoring in both the draw against Tottenham and the emphatic win over Galatasaray, while also contributing con- sistently in recent weeks.

Team news could play a significant role in the outcome. Brighton will be without key defenders, though they could be boosted by the return of important attacking options.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are dealing with several injury concerns, with doubts surrounding key players, including star forward Mohamed Salah.