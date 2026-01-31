Liverpool Seek First League Win In 2026 At Newcastle

Anfield will light up on Saturday night as Liverpool and Newcastle United clash in a high-stakes Premier League showdown, with both sides desperate to reignite faltering top-four ambitions.

For Liverpool, the new year has been anything but kind domestically. The Reds are still searching for their first Premier League win of 2026, a worrying run that continued last weekend with a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to Bournemouth.

Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive on Merseyside licking their wounds after a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa, a game that once again highlighted the Magpies’ heavy reliance on midfield lynchpin Bruno Guimarães. Once famed for their late heroics, Liverpool have suffered cruel reversals in recent weeks.

Against Bournemouth, they clawed their way back from two goals down only to concede yet another stoppage-time winner, this time to Amine Adli.

That defeat was their third this season involving a 90th-minute-plus concession — more than in any other Premier League campaign in the club’s history.

The loss not only ended a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions but also extended Liverpool’s league winless streak to five matches, dropping them to sixth on the table.

Alarmingly, the Reds have not gone six league games without a win at the start of a calendar year since 1954 — a season that ended in relegation.

However, there was midweek relief for manager Arne Slot and his players. Liverpool produced a ruthless display in Europe, demolishing Qarabag 6-0 to seal qualification for the Champions League last 16.

That emphatic victory stretched their unbeaten home run to seven matches across all competitions, offering hope that Anfield can once again be a fortress. Newcastle’s form has been equally unpredictable.

The absence of Guimaraes against Aston Villa proved costly, as Eddie Howe’s side slipped to defeat thanks to goals from Emiliano Buendía and Ollie Watkins.

It marked the ninth Premier League game Newcastle have failed to win without the Brazilian starting since his arrival in 2022.