Liverpool Seal 20th Title In Style, Equal Man United’s Record

Liverpool were yesterday crowned Premier League champions in style and drew level with Manchester United on 20 titles as Tottenham Hotspur were demolished on a day of wild celebrations and emotion at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side needed only a point to complete the formalities of their coronation, although Spurs briefly threatened a plot twist when former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke headed them into an early lead.

The shock jolted Liverpool into action, the title was signed and sealed with three goals before the break that sent their expectant fans into ecstasy at the high point of Slot’s spectacular first season in succession to Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz turned in Dominic Szoboszlai’s pass from close range to put Liverpool level after 16 minutes, the goal given after the Hungarian was initially adjudged to be offside.

Any lingering doubts and anxiety were banished eight minutes later when Alexis Mac Allister fired spectacularly past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario from the edge of the area.

And Anfield’s title party really started when Cody Gakpo was allowed time and space inside the area to turn and score Liverpool’s third after 34 minutes.

Liverpool laid siege to the Spurs’ goal in front of the Kop in the second half, Mohamed Salah cutting inside to get on the scoresheet, before accepting a phone to take a memorable selfie after 63 minutes.

By finally getting on the scoresheet with Liverpool’s fourth goal at Anfield, Salah overtook Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero in the alltime scorer’s list, going fifth with his 185th strike in England’s top flight.

Salah is now the outright highest foreign goalscorer in the Premier League, with only four English players ahead of him. As Spurs, collapsed, Destiny Udogie turned into his own net under pressure from Salah six minutes later.

