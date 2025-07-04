Liverpool Ready To Offer Osimhen N15bn-Per Year Deal

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen a lucrative salary of £15 million per year to join the club for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old forward has become one of Europe’s most sought-after players after an impressive loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals and provided 8 assists, leading the team to win the league and cup titles.

Despite Galatasaray’s attempts to secure him with an annual salary offer of €18 million and a lucrative proposal from Al-Hilal, Osimhen has expressed a preference for moving to the English Premier League.

Liverpool now appears to be in pole position, with manager Arne Slot eager to strengthen the attack and willing to meet Osimhen’s financial demands, as well as offer him a key role in the team.

Napoli’s original €75 million release clause has expired, and they are now asking over €80 million for the striker.

While Juventus, Chelsea, and Manchester United have shown interest, no formal offers have been made yet. With only one year left on his contract, the race for Osimhen is heating up.

A successful bid from Liverpool could provide a much-needed goalscoring boost to the team, especially after Darwin Nunez’s inconsistent performances.