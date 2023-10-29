Liverpool React To Kidnapping Of Luis Diaz’s Parents

Premier League club, Liverpool have reacted to the kidnapping of their winger, Luis Diaz’s parents, stressing that the welfare of the Colombia star is the club’s “immediate priority”.

It would be recalled that the parents of Luis Diaz – Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles when they were at a gas station in the La Guajira region of Colombia.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro confirmed the report via X, announcing that the footballer’s mother was released on Saturday, October 28, but the father is still in the kidnapper’s den.

The President said Diaz’s mother was rescued in Barrancas, in the north of Columbia and the search for his father is still ongoing.

READ ALSO:

Due to the incident, Liverpool decided to drop the 26-year-old Colombia winger from the squad that took on Nottingham Forest on Sunday, October 29.

Before the kick-off of the game, Liverpool issued a statement to confirm that they are “aware” of an “ongoing situation” involving the family of the winger.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club added. Also, ahead of the game, coach Jurgen Klopp described the kidnapping incident as a “worrying situation for all of us”. He added, “We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz. “It was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before. It’s a new experience I never needed.” During the Premier League game which was still ongoing at the time of writing, Diogo Jota held up Luis Diaz’s shirt after scoring the match opener in the 31st minute of the encounter. Four minutes later, Darwin Núñez added a second for Liverpool as the first half ended 2-0 at Anfield.