Liverpool have launched a ‘record’ approach for Alexander Isak after opening direct talks with Newcastle over a deal that could be worth £120 million ($161m).

Per David Ornstein, Liverpool have made a formal approach to Newcastle as they attempt to sign Isak this summer.

While no bid has yet been tabled, they have told the Magpies that they would be willing to do a deal at £120m. The Magpies do not want to sell him.