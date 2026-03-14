Liverpool Poised To Pile More Misery On Struggling Tottenham

Liverpool FC will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing European outing when they host relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this weekend.

Both sides endured difficult nights in the UEFA Champions League during the week, but Tottenham’s humiliation overshadowed Liverpool’s narrow defeat.

Liverpool fell 1-0 to Galatasaray in Turkey, a result that flattered the hosts as the Reds squandered several scoring opportunities. Tottenham, however, were thrashed 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in a chaotic encounter.

Spurs’ caretaker manager Igor Tudor drew heavy criticism after replacing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky inside the opening 20 minutes following a disastrous start.

The decision has intensified scrutiny on Tudor, who has yet to convince that he is the right man to guide Tottenham away from the relegation zone.

Tottenham have now lost all four matches since the Croatian took charge and their defensive struggles continue to worsen.

Spurs sit just one point above the bottom three and face a daunting task at Anfield, where they have not recorded a victory since May 2011.

Despite their struggles, Tottenham have at least found the net in five consecutive matches, offering travelling supporters a glimmer of hope.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be confident of returning to winning ways on home soil.

History favours the Merseyside club in this fixture, with Liverpool scoring four or more goals in each of their last four Anfield meetings with Spurs.