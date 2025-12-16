A 54-year-old man identified as Paul Doyle has been sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison after driving into crowds during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

New Telegraph reports that the incident, which occured on May 26, on Water Street, leave no fewer than 134 people injured.

According to the report, Doyle was heading into Liverpool city centre to pick up friends when he became angry and deliberately drove his Ford Galaxy into supporters who were dispersing after the celebrations.

Footage recovered from the vehicle’s dashcam, played during the trial, captured the terrifying moments as fans were knocked onto the bonnet of the car or dragged beneath it while Doyle continued to accelerate.

The recording also revealed him shouting and swearing at pedestrians as he forced his way through the crowd.

Doyle initially denied dozens of charges but changed his plea shortly before his trial was due to begin on November 26, admitting all the offences against him.

The former Royal Marine wept in court as he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, affray, 17 counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent.

Among the 29 victims named in the indictment were a six-month-old baby, Teddy Eveson, whose pram was thrown into the air, and a 77-year-old woman, Susan Passey.

Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Menary KC described Doyle’s actions as driven by “uncontrolled and irrational rage.”

He told the court it was almost impossible to understand how anyone could show such sustained disregard for human life, adding that the scale of fear and damage caused was unlike anything previously seen by the court.

The judge stressed that the incident was not the result of a split-second mistake or panic. Instead, he said the evidence showed Doyle intentionally forced his vehicle through pedestrians, fully aware of the likely consequences, even with children present.

He added that the attack turned a moment of shared celebration in Liverpool into one of terror, causing long-term harm to both victims and the city’s reputation.

Doyle told police he panicked after believing he saw someone with a knife, but investigators found no evidence from CCTV footage or witnesses to support that claim.

Checks also confirmed the vehicle was mechanically sound and that Doyle was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

James Allison of the Crown Prosecution Service said the attack stemmed from a loss of temper, noting that Doyle was determined to drive down the road regardless of who was in his way, with devastating consequences for many lives.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald added that Doyle’s disregard for public safety, particularly with so many children present, was “beyond comprehension,” and said it was only by chance that no one was killed.