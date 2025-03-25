Liverpool Overtake Others In Race To Land Osimhen

Share

Liverpool have moved ahead of other top European clubs in the race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.

The 26-year-old Napoli forward is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, with clubs like PSG, Manchester United, Juventus, and Barcelona also showing strong interest.

Saudi Arabian sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr are also keen on securing his services. Liverpool, however, have now emerged as the frontrunners, having previously attempted to sign Osimhen last August.

The English club has reportedly made significant progress and is prepared to meet Napoli’s demands. Meanwhile, Galatasaray, where Osimhen has been on loan, are also in the mix.

The Turkish giants had a €65 million bid rejected in January but have now submitted an improved offer. With several top clubs battling for his signature, Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, but Liverpool appear to be leading the charge.

