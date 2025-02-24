Liverpool Open 11-Point Lead With City Demolition As Newcastle Win

Share

Without a league win at the Eti – had in the last eight visits going back to 2015, Arne Slot made light work of his first visit to Man City as Liverpool boss.

Despite this being the fourth of five league games in 15 days, Slot made just one change again, this time Luis Diaz returning to the starting XI in place of Diogo Jota.

Cody Gakpo was fit enough to return to the squad, with Slot opting for four midfielders again as he did for the draw against Aston Villa last time out.

For the opponents, City were without Erling Haaland so former Liverpool target Omar Marmoush led the line. It was Dominik Szoboszlai who appeared to be in the ‘centre forward’ position, though, with Diaz on the left wing.

The Reds took the lead in the 15th minute with a very well-worked corner routine that ended with Mo Salah firing home via a deflection for his 30th goal of the season.

That the opening goal arrived from a corner was quite a surprise given that Liverpool went into the game with the jointlowest goals scored from set pieces!

Maybe that’s why it took City by surprise, too! Despite the lead, Liverpool saw little of the ball and City thought they’d equalised through Marmoush but the offside flag was up.

