Liverpool Move To Appoint Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi

There are strong indications that Liverpool move to appoint 44-year-old Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager.

The Reds are looking for someone who can take over from Jurgen Klopp and they feel the Brighton manager is an ideal candidate for the job.

Klopp’s decision to part ways with Liverpool after the end of the season has come as a huge surprise to everyone. The fans as well as everyone at the club, expected the German manager to fulfil his contract and stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

But, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has decided to cut short His contract by a year and has made his decision known to the world. He will be taking a break from football after having guided Liverpool to a Champions League, a Premier League, an FA Cup and a League Cup title.

Klopp has been considering his future for a while now and people at the club were well aware of it. As a result, they were busy preparing for life without the German manager.

READ ALSO:

They seem to have identified managers who can help Liverpool maintain similar levels in England as well as Europe.

They had a terrible season last time out but the former Dortmund boss has turned things around by completing an overhaul in the centre of the park.

The Reds now need to ensure they get the right man for the job to carry on their dominance. They feel Brighon’s Roberto De Zerbi could be an ideal fit as he prefers to play an attacking brand of football.

Since arriving in England in 2022, the Italian manager has made quite a name for himself. He has helped Brighton qualify for the Europa League and has also led them to the knockout stages of the European competition.

De Zerbi prefers playing an all-out attacking brand of football, it has worked wonders for the Seagulls and could do the same for Liverpool.

The Reds might not be the only team that pushes for his signatures next summer, the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is under threat. If he gets sacked, they might go after the Italian manager.

The Merseyside club are quite impressed with what they have seen from De Zerbi but their priority will still be Xabi Alonso who is doing wonders for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.