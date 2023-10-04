Liverpool Monitoring Feyenoord Midfielder, Quinten Timber

Liverpool is among several Premier League clubs monitoring Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, as per a report.

A 22-year-old former Ajax academy star and twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien, Timber made 24 league appearances for Feyenoord after joining them from Utrecht in the summer of 2022. They won the Eredivisie in impressive fashion last season.

Timber, who is a versatile operator across the midfield, has made eight appearances in all competitions in 2023/24, scoring once and providing three assists so far.

The rising star has impressed scouts from Liverpool as well as Arsenal, Tottenham, and both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a host of European clubs including Dortmund and Napoli are said to be tracking his progress.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International back in August, Timber admitted he would be keen to move to a bigger league at some point.

He is quoted as saying: “Yes, for sure. In the future of course. It would be nice to be able to take such a step. But that of course starts today, at Feyenoord. This season I want to show beautiful things. And we will see what the future brings.”

Liverpool famously overhauled their midfield during the summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined total of over £145m, while the recognized established stares such as Fabinho, Henderson, and co were let go.

The Reds have also been linked with other midfielders, including Fluminense’s Andre Trindade though credible local sources understand that a January move for the Brazilian is unlikely.

Whether the club is in the market for more engine-room options remains to be seen and may depend on the future of Thiago Alcantara, who is in the last year of his Liverpool contract.

Meanwhile, internal sources understand that the Reds’ recruitment priority in 2024 will be the defense.

A left-sided center-back has been on the agenda for some time, while Joel Matip’s future remains up in the air.