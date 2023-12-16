Liverpool May Determine Ten Hag’s United Future

In roughly 24 hours’ time under pressure Eric Ten Hag and his struggling Manchester United will show up at one of the most intimidating grounds in England, Anfield where they face Liverpool in week 17 of the Premier League with millions of their fans fearing the worst. Although only 49.85 kilometres separate the two giants of the game, the gulf in their performances this season is massive. While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is purring smoothly like a well-tuned machine and currently sit pretty on top of the Premier League table, United’s current sixth position (before this evening’s games) actually belies the true scope of the fall of the one-time undisputed kings of the Premier League.

Picking up after a slow start to the campaign, the team from the red half of Merseyside has remained unbeaten at home, which has seen them upstage early pacesetters, Arsenal, from the top of the pile and will be supremely confident of continuing this run against a side that last took a point of them at Anfield on January 17, 2021 and all three points way back in January, 2016. No United fan will forget what happened last season when the Red Devils were humbled 7-0 and this happened to a team that was in much better form than this one. So, what will happen tomorrow with their team short of all confidence and many of their players not showing that they are worthy of wearing the famous red jerseys with their consistently abject performances.

The Red Devils have already endured a very torrid campaign having lost 12 of their 24 games this season (with seven of them at Old Trafford). They lost 12 of their 62 fixtures in the entirety of last season. They have also been dumped out of the Carabao Cup, which they won last season, and the UEFA Champions League. In fact, this year’s Champions League campaign has been the worst in the history of the side which had won it three times previously, after they lost four matches to finish rock bottom of Group A that they should have progressed from. Most experts had expected the top spot to have been a straight shootout between United and Bayern Munich with Denmark’s FC Copenhagen and Turkey’s Galatasaray expected to fight for the third spot, which keeps them in Europe courtesy of the Europa League knockout playoff round.

Instead, United made another unwanted record when they became the first team in the competition’s history to score three or more goals in four games and failed to win any of them! This meant the Red Devils dropped eight points, which would have been more than enough to propel them to the knockout round. Sadly, this was not how it was meant to pan out in this campaign, especially after last season in which United not only returned to Europe’s premier club competition by finishing third, but also got to the final of the FA Cup (they lost to their city rivals, Manchester City) and won the Carabao Cup.

And the BBC’s Chief Football Writer, Phil McNulty, wrote a damning piece following the club’s Champions League ouster on Tuesday night, saying: “Manchester United’s return to the Champions League was part of the body of work that suggested Erik ten Hag was the transformative figure who had blown the cobwebs away from a dilapidated Old Trafford. “It was meant to be proof that United were back where they belonged after the missteps and misery of Louis van Gaal, “Jose Mourinho – even though he won the League Cup and Europa League – and latterly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “The statistics damn United and underline the lack of organisation, tactical acumen, nous and basic quality that have characterised their Champions League return and most of their season.

“United’s four points from six games is their lowest in any Champions League campaign, while the 15 goals conceded is the most by a Premier League side in any group stage of the competition. “All manner of inquests into this dismal failure can be conducted, but the bottom line is the Manchester United side is not fit for the purpose of success – a problem exacerbated by an uncanny knack of blasting themselves in both feet at the worst possible time. “Goalkeeper Andre Onana has had a nightmare campaign, at fault in the 4-3 loss away to Bayern, poor in the home defeat against Galatasaray then quite simply awful in the 3-3 draw with the Turkish side in Istanbul, gifting Hakim Ziyech two goals from routine free-kicks…” Not since 2005-06 under Sir Alex Ferguson have United failed to secure some kind of European action after Christmas, with the exception of 2014-15, when they missed out completely.

Tuesday night’s performance has been the story of United under Erik ten Hag this campaign – fairly decent in one game and abjectly dismal in the very next match. Last week Wednesday they got the betis also struggling) and then 72 hours later were completely outplayed in front of home fans in a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Not many would have predicted the stunning fall of the Red Devils under the former Ajax manager who came with impressive credentials guiding the Dutch champions to the semi-finals of the Champions League only four years ago. In the 20 months that he has been at the Theatre of Dream, he has splashed around £407 million on players in an attempt to replicate his Ajax style. Yet, looking beyond the results, there is a lack of style and an inescapable feeling some of the players ten Hag signed are not good enough for the level demanded of them.

United fans can only watch enviously as sides with much less resources than the Red Devils have been playing more entertaining football with their players putting their all on the line for their club unlike their United counterparts. While we cannot run away from the fact that off field problems, like the longdrawn sales saga, have been affecting the club, however, at the heart of it all is ten Hag, facing an increasing struggle to tame this unwieldy football beast, looking more and more like a manager who is sinking, scrambling to make sense of how those slivers of optimism from last season have been so quickly replaced by despair and despondency.

While not many United fans will be expecting any positive outcome tomorrow, however, for them a low score defeat will seem like a ‘victory’ of sorts against their long-term rivals. However, for ten Hag another heavy defeat may leave his position untenable – he will be acutely aware that Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 after defeat as Liverpool left the club in sixth spot, 11 points adrift of the Premier League top four. The Dutchman’s side is also sixth, but only six points behind a Champions League place. The outcome of tomorrow evening’s fixture will go a long way in determining if ten Hag will still be United’s manager or walking alone to the exit door!