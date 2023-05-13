New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
  3. Liverpool, Manchester United…

Liverpool, Manchester United Battle For Napoli Star, Kim

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are determined to sign Kim Min-Jae ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to French media, Footmarcato there are interest in the South Korea international from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

The Red Devils have reportedly made a “colossal” salary offer to Kim, who has a release clause of €60 million (£53 million) in his contract at Napoli, who have won the Serie A title this season.

It seems that the Red Devils are really keen on the South Korean star, United do need a quality centre-back, and so does Liverpool.

So, if Liverpool wants to move ahead of United in the race for Kim, then they have to match or make a better offer to Napoli for Kim.

A transfer fee of £53 million is not really that much in the current football transfer market, especially for a defender who is 26 and has just won the Scudetto with Napoli.

