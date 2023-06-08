Liverpool Make Mac Allister First Summer Signing

Liverpool have made World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer.

The Argentine joined from Brighton, signing a five-year contract after Liverpool reportedly triggered a release clause in his contract on the south coast.



“It feels amazing,” Mac Allister said on the club’s website. “It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in from the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”