Liverpool Make Mac Allister First Summer Signing

Liverpool have made World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer.
The Argentine joined from Brighton, signing a five-year contract after Liverpool reportedly triggered a release clause in his contract on the south coast.
“It feels amazing,” Mac Allister said on the club’s website. “It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.
“I wanted to be in from the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.
“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”
He has also become a key player for Argentina and impressed at the World Cup last year, starting six games in a row as the Albiceleste won the tournament.
Liverpool finished fifth in 2022/23, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since 2016, and will compete alongside Brighton in the UEFA Europa League next season.
Midfield has been a problem position for Liverpool in recent seasons in terms of depth and an early move for Mac Allister is not expected to be the only addition in the centre of the park this summer.