Liverpool look to soldier on as Villa visit

A Liverpool side still proudly flaunting their 100% Champions League record meets an Aston Villa side who lost their perfect European tally in bizarre circumstances in Saturday’s Premier League showdown. While Arne Slot’s side dismantled Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in midweek, the Lions were stunned 1-0 by Club Brugge, who triumphed thanks to one of the most farcical penalties in recent memory.

Embracing the man whom Liverpool supporters were initially crying out for as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Slot subjected Leverkusen boss and 2005 Champions League winner Xabi Alonso to a harsh footballing lesson on Tuesday evening, thanks in no small part to a captivating Colombian. Indeed, Luis Diaz breached the Bundesliga champions’ backline on three occasions at Anfield, while Cody Gakpo also opened his Champions League account as red sparks flew on bonfire night, where Liverpool opened up a two-point lead atop the Champions League standings. Leading the way continentally and domestically, Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal and Manchester City’s mishaps in Premier League game 10, recovering from a one-goal deficit to eke out a 2-1 success over Brighton & Hove Albion and open up a two-point gap over the reigning champions.

While some may have anticipated another twohorse race between Man City and Arsenal for Premier League glory, Slot has unexpectedly taken Liverpool right back into the mix as he sends record after record tumbling, most recently overtaking Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti in one particular category. The crushing of Leverkusen represented a sixth straight home victory in all competitions for the rampant Reds – who have scored at least twice in all of those triumphs – and last week- end’s success versus Brighton saw them fight back from a goal down to win a Premier League match for the 100th time.

