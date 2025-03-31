Liverpool Linked With Aina As Arnold’s Replacement

Share

Liverpool are reportedly considering Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to leave Anfield for Real Madrid in the summer.

Aina has yet to commit to a new deal currently Nottingham Forest, making him an attractive prospect for top clubs seeking defensive reinforcements.

Aina joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer from Torino and has been instrumental in their impressive Premier League campaign.

His consistent performances have garnered attention from several elite clubs, including Manchester City, who view him as a potential successor to Kyle Walker.

Forest are keen to retain Aina and has initiated discussions to extend his contract beyond the current season. However, the allure of joining a club with Liverpool’s stature and competing at the highest levels of European football could influence Aina’s decision.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

