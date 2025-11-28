New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Liverpool Legend Issues…

Liverpool Legend Issues Two Weeks Ultimatum To Arne Slot

Arne Slot

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot only has two weeks to save his job, despite reports claiming his employment status was safe amid recent disastrous form.

New Telegraph reports that Liverpool’s season has taken a dramatic downturn following the highs of last year, when the Dutch manager guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

The club engaged in a mammoth summer recruitment drive intended to consolidate that success, spending around £440–£450m, including a British-record £125m signing of Alexander Isak.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

However, their heavy investment has yet to translate into results. Liverpool has endured a disastrous spell, losing nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Six of those defeats came in the Premier League, where they now sit 12th in the table.

Arne Slot

On Tuesday, they were humiliated 4–1 at Anfield by PSV in the Champions League, which sent the opprobrium to an all-time high, with Carragher putting a timeline on his termination.

What Carragher Said

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Rights Violation: A’Court Dismisses Kanu’s Suit Against DSS, AGF
Read Next

Young John Unveils Star-Studded Sophomore Album, ‘Blue Disco’