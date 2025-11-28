Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot only has two weeks to save his job, despite reports claiming his employment status was safe amid recent disastrous form.

New Telegraph reports that Liverpool’s season has taken a dramatic downturn following the highs of last year, when the Dutch manager guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

The club engaged in a mammoth summer recruitment drive intended to consolidate that success, spending around £440–£450m, including a British-record £125m signing of Alexander Isak.

However, their heavy investment has yet to translate into results. Liverpool has endured a disastrous spell, losing nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Six of those defeats came in the Premier League, where they now sit 12th in the table.

On Tuesday, they were humiliated 4–1 at Anfield by PSV in the Champions League, which sent the opprobrium to an all-time high, with Carragher putting a timeline on his termination.

What Carragher Said