Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot only has two weeks to save his job, despite reports claiming his employment status was safe amid recent disastrous form.
New Telegraph reports that Liverpool’s season has taken a dramatic downturn following the highs of last year, when the Dutch manager guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign.
The club engaged in a mammoth summer recruitment drive intended to consolidate that success, spending around £440–£450m, including a British-record £125m signing of Alexander Isak.
However, their heavy investment has yet to translate into results. Liverpool has endured a disastrous spell, losing nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Six of those defeats came in the Premier League, where they now sit 12th in the table.
On Tuesday, they were humiliated 4–1 at Anfield by PSV in the Champions League, which sent the opprobrium to an all-time high, with Carragher putting a timeline on his termination.
What Carragher Said
In his The New Telegraph column, the former Champions League winner stated that Slot needs to secure seven points from the next nine to retain his position.
READ ALSO:
“Arne Slot has a week to save his job,” he said. “It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland, and Leeds United.
“Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable. No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months.
“No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those that bring great success.”