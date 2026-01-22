Liverpool Legend Exposes Real Madrid Flaw Behind Alonso Exit

Xabi Alonso’s departure from Real Madrid was less about him and more about a deep-rooted issue at the club, according to one of his former Liverpool teammates.

Real Madrid’s latest turmoil has reignited debate, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher placing the spotlight firmly on Vinicius Junior.

He argues that dressing-room issues rather than tactical failures were what ultimately cost Xabi Alonso his job.

Carragher Blames Vinicius For Real Madrid Turmoil

Carragher was forthright in his assessment of Vinicius Junior’s influence at the Bernabéu, branding the Brazilian winger Real Madrid’s “biggest problem” and a key factor behind Xabi Alonso’s dismissal.

The former Liverpool defender argued that Vinicius’ behaviour reflects a deeper cultural issue at the club, where star power frequently takes precedence over collective discipline.

Carragher pointed to a high-profile victory over Barcelona, during which Alonso substituted Vinicius late on to protect the result. The winger reacted angrily on the pitch and later indicated he would not renew his contract while Alonso remained in charge.

While Vinicius eventually issued an apology, Carragher noted it was aimed at supporters and teammates rather than the coach. In his view, the episode underlined how authority at Real Madrid has shifted away from the bench and into the hands of its biggest stars.

Pérez Accused Of Putting Players Above Coaches

Beyond Vinicius, Carragher also directed criticism at club president Florentino Pérez, accusing him of fostering a culture in which coaches are expendable, and players wield the real authority.

He suggested Pérez’s reluctance to risk losing elite talent — particularly a figure as influential as Vinicius — played a decisive role in the decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso.

According to Carragher, this is a familiar pattern at Real Madrid, where managers are often sacrificed to preserve dressing-room harmony and safeguard long-term contracts.

In his assessment, Alonso became collateral damage in a system that values star power over stability. Unless that balance shifts, Carragher believes Madrid will continue cycling through coaches, regardless of results on the pitch.