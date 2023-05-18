New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Liverpool: Klopp Gets Touchline Ban After Comments Over Referee

Liverpool Football Club manager, Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-match touchline suspension for comments made about referee, Paul Tierney, during the win over Tottenham in April.

The Football Association (FA) made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18.

The statement read: “The first match of the manager’s touchline ban is effective immediately and the second is suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.” 

