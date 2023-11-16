Liverpool In Prime Position To Sign Midfield Beast

After recent struggles against Luton Town and Toulouse, Liverpool has gotten back to their ruthless best against Brentford in the Premier League to cap off an impressive start just before the third international break of the season.

Sitting second and just one point away from league leaders Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s side have the opportunity to go above last season’s treble winners when they square off at The Etihad in the first game back after the international break.

If the Reds are to mount a serious title challenge, however, then they may need to look towards the January transfer window to complete Klopp’s midfield rebuild. And reports suggest that the Reds could be about to do exactly that.

Liverpool’s summer overhaul, despite how many changes were made, has been fairly seamless. Those who arrived have slotted straight in and have impressed where the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho began to fail.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been particularly impressive, offering the Reds mobility in the middle of the park once again. Ryan Gravenberch, meanwhile, has shown signs of becoming yet another bargain under Klopp, as he bounces back from Bayern Munich’s failure.

One struggle that has remained is the defensive midfield role So far, Alexis Mac Allister has been shoehorned into the role and has, therefore, been exposed at times. Reports suggest that the Reds could solve that problem in January though.

According to reports, Liverpool have taken the lead in the race for Andre Trindade. The Fluminense man is reportedly worth €35m (£30m) and has attracted the interest of the Premier League giants, alongside Barcelona.

Previous Liverpool transfer news suggested that the Reds had pulled out of the race to sign Andre, but now it seems as though they are leading the way in the chase for his signature in a major twist ahead of January. When the winter window opens, the Brazilian is certainly one to keep an eye on.

When looking at Klopp’s newest version of his Liverpool side, there’s a sense that the only player missing is an out-and-out defensive midfielder capable of replicating Fabinho’s role when at his best.

It has become clear fairly quickly that Mac Allister is not the man to do that and would be better used in a more advanced role similar to his Brighton & Hove Albion days. Andre, however, could be that player for the Reds.

It comes as little surprise that the Fluminense man has been at the centre of praise over the last year or so, including from ESPN’s Fernando Campos, who posted on X: “Pressing and playing with the confidence of someone who knows he’s different. Get out of the hush and make the team work. André Trindade is the best defensive midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player.”