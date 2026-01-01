Liverpool’s hopes of starting the new year with momentum were stalled on Thursday night as they were held to a frustrating 0–0 draw by a disciplined Leeds United side at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men struggled to break down a well-organised Leeds team that arrived on Merseyside with a clear defensive plan and executed it to near perfection.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession, the hosts lacked cutting edge in the final third and were left ruing missed opportunities on a night that exposed their growing attacking inconsistencies.

The result means Liverpool missed the chance to open a five-point gap over fifth-placed Chelsea, while Leeds extended their unbeaten run to six matches and moved further clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool started brightly but found clear chances hard to come by. Their best opportunity of the first half fell to Hugo Ekitike, who failed to make proper contact from close range after Jeremie Frimpong’s dangerous cross caused panic in the Leeds box.

That moment summed up a frustrating opening period in which the home side dominated possession but lacked precision.

Leeds, meanwhile, remained disciplined and dangerous on the counter. They nearly took a shock lead when captain Ethan Ampadu pounced on a loose pass from Alisson Becker, only to miss the target when well placed.

The visitors grew in confidence as the half wore on, defending resolutely and disrupting Liverpool’s rhythm.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Arne Slot introduced changes in search of a breakthrough, but the momentum rarely shifted.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and his back line stood firm, while Liverpool struggled to generate clear-cut chances despite sustained pressure.

Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin came closest to snatching a dramatic late winner for the visitors, finishing confidently only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

The decision brought a collective sigh of relief from the Anfield crowd, who had grown increasingly anxious as the minutes ticked away.

Liverpool’s best late opportunity fell to Virgil van Dijk, whose free header from a set piece drifted wide, encapsulating a night where precision deserted the home side at crucial moments.

The draw leaves Liverpool with just one win from their last five league matches, raising fresh questions about their consistency and attacking sharpness under Slot.

For Leeds, however, the point was another encouraging sign of progress under Daniel Farke, whose side showed composure, organisation, and belief throughout the contest.

As the Premier League enters a decisive phase, Liverpool will need to rediscover their cutting edge quickly, while Leeds can take confidence from a disciplined performance that underlined their growing resilience against top-level opposition.