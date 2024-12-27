Liverpool Extend Lead To Seven Points With Leicester Comeback

Share

On Thursday, Curtis Jones marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a decisive goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1, extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Anfield was briefly silenced when Jordan Ayew’s early strike gave struggling Leicester an unexpected lead. However, Cody Gakpo levelled for Liverpool just before half-time, and Jones put the Reds ahead early in the second half. Mohamed Salah sealed the win with a brilliant strike late on, notching his 19th goal of the season.

Liverpool’s relentless form under manager Arne Slot has propelled them into firm title contention, with 11 wins in their last 13 games across all competitions. Their latest triumph places them well clear of second-placed Chelsea, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham earlier in the day.

Reflecting on the match, Slot said, “It was a game until we made it 3-1, and then you saw how good we really are. The Premier League always delivers surprises, but we’re focused on taking it one game at a time.”

Liverpool’s victory highlighted their remarkable transformation under Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the summer. With just one league defeat in 17 matches and an unbeaten run in Europe, Liverpool remain contenders for an unprecedented quadruple, competing strongly in the Premier League, Champions League, and League Cup.

Leicester’s struggles continued as they slipped to their third consecutive defeat, leaving them third from bottom and one point adrift of safety. Despite an early goal and promising chances, including a volley from Bilal El Khannouss that narrowly missed, Leicester were ultimately outclassed.

After Ayew’s early goal stunned Anfield, Liverpool applied relentless pressure. Andrew Robertson’s header struck the post, and Salah hit the woodwork twice before Gakpo curled in a stunning equaliser just before the break.

Jones gave Liverpool the lead four minutes into the second half, finishing off a flowing move assisted by Salah and Alexis Mac Allister. A VAR check for offside delayed celebrations but confirmed the goal.

Salah rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute with a trademark finish, cutting inside from the right to find the far corner.

Liverpool, who hold a game in hand over Chelsea, will look to end the year on a high when they face West Ham on Sunday. Meanwhile, Leicester’s wait for a Premier League win at Anfield, which dates back to 2000, continues.

