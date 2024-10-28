Liverpool Draw At Arsenal As Palmer Seal Win For Chelsea

Share

Mohamed Salah struck a late equaliser as Liverpool came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw in a thrilling showdown with title rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners did get off to a flying start as Bukayo Saka, an injury doubt ahead of the contest, flew past Andy Robertson, cut inside and rifled a sizzling shot past Caoimhín Kelleher on nine minutes.

Liverpool hit back nine minutes later as Virgil van Dijk marked his 100th appearance for the visitors as captain with a header from a well-worked left-wing corner.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer scored his seventh goal of the season as Chelsea beat Newcastle to continue their impressive start. Palmer struck early in the second half when his clean strike from just inside the penalty area beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Nicolas Jackson’s fifth league goal of the campaign had given the Blues an 18th-minute lead, when he fired home from Pedro Neto’s square ball after Palmer’s delicious pass set Chelsea away. But Newcastle were level 14 minutes later thanks to Alexander Isak’s tap-in.

