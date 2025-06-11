Liverpool Desperate To Sell Nunez, Pounce On Osimhen’s Deal

Share

There are strong signs that Liverpool may be planning a big move for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, with reports suggesting the club are ready to sell Darwin Núñez to make space.

According to reports from TBR Football, both Liverpool and Manchester United have entered talks with Osimhen’s representatives.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star is reportedly keen on a move to the English Premier League, and that dream may soon come true.

Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey, had a fantastic year, scoring 37 goals and giving 8 assists in 41 games.

He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish league and cup, and now clubs in Europe are lining up to sign him. Though Saudi club AlHilal offered him big money, Osimhen rejected the deal because he still wants to play at the highest level in Europe.

Napoli, his parent club, is now ready to sell him for around £50 million, which is less than his official £63 million release clause.

Liverpool’s main transfer target was Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but Osimhen is now seen as a more realistic option. The Reds are looking for a reliable goal scorer as Diogo Jota has been battling injuries, and Núñez has struggled to impress since arriving from Benfica.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is also in the race. The club is desperate to fix their attack, which was poor last season. Rasmus Højlund started well but lost form along the way, and their new forward Joshua Zirkzee has not yet delivered.

