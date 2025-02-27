Liverpool Desperate To Replace Salah With Lookman

Share

Liverpool are eyeing Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Reds are prepared to make a move for the Atalanta star if Salah leaves as a free agent at the end of the season.

Salah, whose contract expires in June, has yet to agree on an extension with Liverpool, fuelling speculation that he could depart, with Saudi Arabian clubs among his potential destinations.

Atalanta, who blocked Lookman’s exit last year, are now open to selling him in the summer. The club has reportedly set a £60 million price tag for the reigning CAF African Player of the Year.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition from Juventus and other European clubs keen on signing the 26-year-old. Juventus are reportedly monitoring Lookman’s situation as they look to bolster their attack for next season.

