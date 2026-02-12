Liverpool Defeats Sunderland 1-0 To End The Saints’ Home Record

Virgil van Dijk’s header earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Sunderland, getting them back on track in their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool suffered a heartbreaking late defeat to Manchester City last time out, but have moved within three points of the Champions League places after snatching a win at the Stadium of Light.

Virgil Van Dijk got the decisive goal in the 61st minute, heading home from Mohamed Salah’s inswinging corner to end Sunderland’s unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light.

READ ALSO:

Sunderland may have gone ahead early on, with Brian Brobbey seeing his first-time effort blocked by Ibrahima Konate before Florian Wirtz sparked the visitors to life.

Wirtz struck the foot of the far post through a crowded box, with that chance sandwiched between two fine stops from Robin Roefs to deny the German international.

Though Sunderland made a bright start to the second half, Liverpool eventually found the breakthrough just after the hour, with Habib Diarra unable to keep out Van Dijk’s header.

Hugo Ekitike’s downward header bounced agonisingly wide before Salah bent a stoppage-time strike just past the post, but Liverpool were not made to rue those missed chances.