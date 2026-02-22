Liverpool‘s Alexis Mac Allister’s winner in the seventh minute of injury-time secured a crucial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Argentine had seen a goal ruled out by VAR just a few minutes earlier before lashing home the winner at the death to take them level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Forest will be hard done by not only by the tight offside in the build-up to Mac Allister’s winner but also for the way they dominated much of the game, and the defeat will come as a crushing blow in Vitor Pereira’s first Premier League game in charge.

They remain deep in relegation trouble, with West Ham gaining a point on them this weekend after they drew at home to Bournemouth.

Salah saw plenty of the ball but struggled to make it count, failing to register a shot and growing frustrated after being denied a free-kick.

At the other end, Forest threatened briefly when Ola Aina’s whipped cross drifted on to the roof of the net.

As the tempo dipped, Aina was booked for hauling back Hugo Ekitike to stop a counter-attack. Forest made changes out wide, introducing fresh legs, while Liverpool continued to ask more questions without finding a breakthrough.

Given three points was so huge for both teams, it was surprising that the tempo was lacking for both sides in the second half but it was undoubtedly the hosts pushing for the winner in the closing stages.

But only a matter of minutes later, Mac Allister was celebrating in front of the away end once again after a ball into the box was saved only into the path of the Argentine, who fired into the back of the net.

Another legnthy VAR check followed by Van Dijk was ultimately deemed to be not offisde by the semi-automated technology, allowing the Merseysiders to celebrate what could be a huge win for their Champions League qualification prospects.