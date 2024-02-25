Liverpool Defeat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool are sending Jurgen Klopp off with a winners medal after the Reds defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Before the game, news broke that the Reds would be without star players Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah and things got worse with Ryan Gravenberch subbed off in the first half after a poor challenge from Moises Caicedo.

Both teams had their moments and after Chelsea weathered an early storm Raheem Sterling found the back of the net first only to see his strike ruled out for offside.

Cody Gakpo hit the post before Virgil van Dijk netted from a free kick and had his goal chalked off following a VAR check.

As the match went on, Klopp sent his young substitutes onto the pitch and their fresh legs swung the momentum.

Liverpool held on to extra-time before regaining control of the game.

With three minutes to go Kostas Tsimikas whipped in a corner ball and Liverpool’s captain rose higher than anyone else to nod home the winning goal.