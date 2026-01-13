Liverpool Cruise Past Barnsley, Line Up Brighton Showdown

Liverpool overcame a spirited Barnsley challenge at Anfield to secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round, where they will face Brighton.

Arne Slot’s side took early control as Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong struck in the first half, only for a costly error from Szoboszlai to hand League One Barnsley a route back into the contest.

The midfielder’s attempted backheel inside his own box fell kindly for Adam Phillips, who pounced in the 40th minute to score in front of the Kop and spark wild celebrations among the 6,000 travelling supporters.

Barnsley thought they had a chance to level after the break when Reyes Cleary went down under a challenge from Szoboszlai, but the penalty appeal was waved away, much to the fury of manager Conor Hourihane. With no VAR in operation at this stage of the FA Cup, the decision stood.

Liverpool eventually eased any late tension as substitutes Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz combined brilliantly, Wirtz rifling home a stunning finish before Ekitike added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

Slot largely stayed true to his selection plans, handing starts to teenager Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa, while Ekitike returned from injury off the bench.

Despite the gulf between the sides, Barnsley began brightly and struck the bar inside the opening minute through Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Szoboszlai’s superb strike from distance settled Liverpool before Frimpong doubled the lead, making the midfielder’s later mistake a rare blemish on an otherwise strong performance.

The victory extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run to 11 matches and ended a run of home defeats to Barnsley dating back to 1997 and 2008.

Liverpool Analysis: Plenty Of Goals, Few Reassurances

The need to bring on Ibrahima Konate, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike on the hour mark highlighted just how much Barnsley unsettled Liverpool.

After Jeremie Frimpong’s first-half strike put Liverpool 2-0 up, the hosts should have eased to victory, but Szoboszlai’s error gave the Tykes a lifeline, leaving Anfield fans on edge for much of the second half.

Liverpool were far from convincing, and it wasn’t until Wirtz restored the two-goal cushion in the 84th minute that the home side’s nerves were finally calmed.

The match ultimately showcased the difference in class, with Liverpool’s first three goals stemming from moments of individual brilliance.

The combination of Wirtz and Ekitike off the bench offered plenty of encouragement for Slot and supporters, but Barnsley can take immense pride from a performance that kept the tie in the balance until the final stages.