Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah go next summer to open the door for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 24, has made his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) very public in the last 12 months and as it stands will be able to walk away from the Ligue 1 side for free in 2024.

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to land the World Cup winner but a move to the Premier League may also be an attractive option for the forward.

READ ALSO:

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad put £150million on the table for Salah in the last transfer window and it is believed that the Reds must accept an offer next year if they want to land Mbappe.

The Egyptian winger has been prolific once again this season, netting 10 times and grabbing five assists in 13 Premier League matches for Liverpool.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

But at 31 and with just over a year left on his contract, the Reds may consider next summer the perfect time to sell their star man while he still retains some value.

Replacing him with Mbappe would be a statement of intent from the 2019 Champions League winners as they look to close the gap on Manchester City.