Liverpool Can Move Closer To Premier League Title With Newcastle Win

Liverpool will take another step towards the Premier League title when they host Newcastle United at Anfield today.

The Reds are currently at the top of the table with 64 points from 27 matches, while Newcastle sit in fifth place with 44 points from 26 games. Even though there is a big gap between the two teams, Newcastle will be eager to cause an upset.

A win against the league leaders would be a huge confidence boost for Eddie Howe’s side as they continue their push for European football next season. Arne Slot’s team has been one of the most dominant sides in the league this season.

Their attack has been in fine form, scoring 24 goals in their last ten matches, averaging 2.4 goals per game. Defensively, they have also been solid, conceding only nine goal in this period and keeping four clean sheets. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last three games.

They beat Wolverhampton 2-1, played a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, and secured an impressive 2-0 away victory over Manchester City. Their home form has also been excellent, winning four of their last six matches at Anfield and drawing the other two.

They have scored 18 goals and conceded just seven at home in that period. Newcastle have had mixed results in recent weeks, but they have shown they can score goals. In their last ten matches, they have found the back of the net 23 times but have also conceded 15 goals.

Like Liverpool, they have also managed four clean sheets in this period. In their last three matches, Newcastle recorded a 3-2 win against Birmingham, suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City, and bounced back with an exciting 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Away from home, Newcastle have been fairly strong, winning four of their last six matches on the road. However, their defence remains a concern as they have conceded ten goals in these six away fixtures. This could be a p r o b l e m when facing Liverpool’s dangerous attack.

The last meeting between these two sides was a thrilling 3-3 draw, and fans will be hoping for another exciting match. With Liverpool’s attacking firepower and Newcastle’s attacking intent, this game could see plenty of goals again.

Liverpool have performed well against top-six opponents this season. In their last eight matches against other top-six sides, they won four games, collected 15 points, and scored 15 goals, conceding just seven. Newcastle, however, have struggled slightly in these high-profile matches.

In their last eight games against top-six teams, they won three times, collected 12 points, and scored 14 goals, but they also conceded 17 goals. With just one league defeat all season, Liverpool are strong favorites to win this match.

Newcastle’s defensive struggles could make it difficult for them to stop the Reds, especially at Anfield, where Liverpool have been nearly unstoppable.

A win for Liverpool would take them closer to securing the Premier League title, while Newcastle will need to put in a special performance to stand a chance.

