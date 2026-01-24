Liverpool Can Consolidate Revival Process

Liverpool looked a lot more like their old selves on Wednesday’s impressive 3-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League and we predict another high-scoring victory for the Reds as they look to continue their steady revival.

It’s 13 games without a defeat for Arne Slot’s beleaguered champions, and although six of those were draws, victories over Inter Milan, Brighton, Tottenham and Marseille shouldn’t be ignored.

Even last week’s disappointing 1-1 with Burnley should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Reds carved out more than enough chances to win the contest.

They looked much more clinical against Marseille and could even have won by a great margin. Hugo Ekitike missed several clear-cut chances to add to his impressive tally, while Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz also wasted good opportunities.

That spells trouble for Bournemouth who have slid down the Premier League standings following one win in their last 13 league matches and their inability to keep clean sheets points to a goal-laden victory for Liverpool.

The Cherries have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 outings in all competitions, while six of their last eight have featured three or more goals, while all eight contests have seen both teams get on the scoresheet.

It was 4-2 to Liverpool when these two met on the opening night of the season, and although maybe not as emphatic this time, another high-scoring victory for the champions is our prediction.

Bournemouth’s last two home league matches have seen them score twice against Arsenal and three times against Tottenham, so a home goal or two can’t be ruled out in this contest.

The Cherries will look to play on the front foot as much as possible against Liverpool and they could make a breakthrough at some point.

However, goals have been easier to come by then victories so a home win may be out of reach but Andoni Iraola’s men can play their part in a lively encounter which we predict to finish 3-1 in Liverpool’s favour.

Mohamed Salah sloped off to the Africa Cup of Nations on a poor run of form and having fallen out with the club, but he looked like his old self on his return to the side in midweek and looks a solid option to get on the scoresheet at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah scored four goals while away at the tournament with Egypt and should have scored for the Reds in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 3-0 win in Marseille.

Liverpool’s talisman looked sharp and was regularly coming in off his right wing to get involved in the action, and a repeat performance could see him trouble Bournemouth too.

Salah is likely to take regain his role as penalty taker following Dominik Szobszlai’s miss from the spot against Burnley last Saturday, so a Salah goal is predicted for this encounter.