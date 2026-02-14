Liverpool, Brighton Battle For Fifth-Round Berth At Anfield

Liverpool will welcome Brighton to Anfield on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake, as both sides seek momentum and meaning in a competition that has often reshaped seasons.

For the Reds, whose Premier League campaign has fluctuated between promise and frustration, the FA Cup presents a timely opportunity to steady the ship. Eight-time winners of the competition, Liverpool are no strangers to its drama and prestige.

Under manager Arne Slot, the tournament is viewed as a realistic avenue to silverware and a chance to restore belief.

Their most recent triumph came in 2022, when they edged Chelsea on penalties to lift the trophy for the first time in 16 years.

That memory still lingers at Anfield, and with several traditional heavy- weights already eliminated from this year’s competition, optimism is quietly growing that another deep run could be within reach. Liverpool’s strength in depth remains one of their greatest assets.

Even with possible rotation to manage domestic and European commitments, the squad possesses sufficient quality to compete strongly.

The FA Cup has historically offered fringe players and emerging talents a platform to impress, and Saturday’s tie could be no different.

Much, however, will still depend on key figures. Mohamed Salah remains the team’s creative fulcrum, capable of altering the course of a match in an instant.

Hugo Ekitiké has emerged as Liverpool’s leading scorer this season, forging a productive partnership with the Egyptian forward. Between them, they have provided the bulk of the team’s attacking output.